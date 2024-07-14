Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are amongst the biggest stars in Hollywood and were considered a power couple until things went down south in the last few months. There have been rumors about their separation and that they are heading towards a divorce. Sources have revealed that Ben JLo is looking to sell their Beverly Hills estate. Scroll below for more.

The couple is one of the most high-profile couples in Tinsel Town. They were together for several years and rekindled their love a few years back. Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2022, and many thought it was the most romantic thing ever. It made people believe in the phrase—if you are meant to be, you will find a way! But alas, every beautiful thing ends, and although there has been no official news of their divorce, they have been living separately for quite some time.

According to a Hindustan Times report, inside sources reported to Page Six that Ben Affleck allegedly never felt at home in his and Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills mansion. According to the report, they bought the estate for $60 million and have publicly listed it for sale at $68 million. The source said, “They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision to put more eyes on the property.”

The insider further claimed Ben Affleck was not happy in that place and added, “They are in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.” For the unversed, Ben lives in a rental place in Brentwood, and Jennifer Lopez resides in her LA home.

It is a 38,000-square-foot mansion with a vast space, but that was apparently not enough to make Ben Affleck feel at home despite being with his lady love. The insider also said, “They rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them.”

A few weeks back, Jennifer Lopez went on an exotic vacation without Ben Affleck, and her exquisite pictures were all over social media.

For more updates on the star couple, stay tuned to Koimoi!

