Jennifer Lopez is heartbroken about her alleged split with Ben Affleck. The couple has reportedly separated and put their marital house on sale. They haven’t been spotted together for almost a month, strengthening the rumors. Now, the latest reports suggest divorce proceedings are already underway. And that includes a possibly ugly settlement. Scroll below for all the details!

A lot of speculations have been made about JLo and Ben’s reported divorce. While the exact reason is unknown, Jennifer allegedly being a love and s*x addict is what triggered Affleck to call it quits. He reportedly removed all his belongings from their marital house while the Hustlers actress was busy vacationing in Italy with her close friends.

As per rumors, Ben Affleck is now staying in a rented house next to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and leaning on her for support amid challenging times. As expected, this hasn’t gone well with Jennifer Lopez, who is now getting into the revenge mode.

As per a wild claim by RadarOnline, Jennifer Lopez is eyeing half of Ben Affleck’s net worth, which is about $150 million, in the divorce settlement. It is to be noted that the singer-actress herself owns a whopping fortune of $400 million. But she reportedly feels she’s carried the most expenses in their short-lived marriage.

A source close to the development informs, “One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses, and now she feels he owes her,” the source claimed. “She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too. Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying.”

Jennifer Lopez is also said to be upset about the little effort Ben Affleck put into their marriage. Her close ones have reportedly advised her to move on and stop putting in effort for someone who gave up so easily on their relationship.

Ben and Jennifer have so far remained tight-lipped about their alleged divorce.

