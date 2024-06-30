Has Jennifer Lopez been lucky in love? The answer to that question majorly depends on the status of her marriage with Ben Affleck. The duo reconciled almost two decades after their first broken engagement. But did you know she was then legally married to Cris Judd? Scroll below to learn the hefty price she had to pay for divorce alimony.

Cris Judd met Jennifer Lopez in 2000. He was hired as a background dancer for her music video, Love Don’t Cost A Thing. He also composed a song, Alive, which was used as the theme song for JLo’s thriller movie Enough (2002). The duo fell in love that year and tied the knot in September 2001.

The wedding couldn’t stand the test of time, and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in July 2002, which was less than a year of togetherness. It was around the same time she reportedly began dating Ben Affleck, although the divorce wasn’t finalized until January 2003.

Many wouldn’t know, but the divorce was quite heavy on Jennifer Lopez, who ultimately had to agree to pay a sum of $50,000 for every single day they were married. As per multiple online sources, JLo had to pay a sum of around $14 million to Cris Judd. That’s a lot of money, isn’t it?

Jennifer once broke the silence on cheating allegations and claimed she had already been facing trouble in paradise way before she met Ben. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m a very faithful person. If somebody had told me, ‘Ben’s attracted to you’, I would have said, ‘No, I wasn’t raised that way.”

JLo’s other relationships

Lopez’s love life often makes a lot of noise. Especially because she has been married four times – Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003), Marc Anthony (2004-2014), and Ben Affleck (2022).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heading for a split?

Rumors of separation have been going on for a while now. A report by People also claimed that Ben had taken away his belongings from their marital house in Beverly Hills. The lavish property has also been put on sale, hinting towards the end of their marriage.

JLo is, of course, heartbroken that her relationship with Ben Affleck did not work out. There remains no official confirmation of the rumors.

