Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been the center of the talk in Hollywood industry ever since the two rekindled their romance in 2021 after splitting up in 2004. Recently, the couple are seemingly making headlines as rumors speculate that their marriage is on the rocks.

In early 2024, the couple hadn’t been seen together for over a month and a source told People that their marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.” Let’s explore the complete timeline of On The Floor singer and Deep Water actor’s ups and downs in their relationship.

February 13, 2024: Jennifer Lopez Share Ben Affleck Pushed Her For This Is Me…Now: A Love Story

Back in February this year, Lopez promoted her album, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which is the sequel to her new album This Is Me…Now. During the premiere, the singer revealed how Affleck encouraged her throughout the process. She said, “I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things.’ ‘Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are.’”

February 27, 2024: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Their Relationship in JLo’s Docu

In Lopez’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck opened up about how he didn’t want their relationship in the public eye. The documentary is focused on Affleck’s support for Lopez. He admitted in the documentary that he “don’t want a relationship on social media.” However, later added, “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

Reflecting on this, Lopez also stated that Affleck is not comfortable doing this with her, but “he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made … he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

March 17, 2024: Lopez and Affleck Spotted At An NBA Game

Before the couple disappeared from the public eye, they went to enjoy a basketball game together between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in LA. The couple seemed cozy, even the singer was swinging her leg across Affleck’s lap at one point.

May 16, 2024: Affleck and Lopez Step Out Together After 47 Days

Following their appearance at the basketball game, Affleck and Lopez went out on a date on March 30, the last time they were photographed publicly. The rumors of tension between the two fueled, considering that the singer spent her time in NYC promoting her Netflix movie Atlas and attending the 2024 Met Gala.

When the news about the two broke, the same day they were spotted together in LA at an event to support their kids. While the two had their wedding rings on, they didn’t live in the same place.

May 19, 2024: Affleck and Lopez Spotted Together Amid Tension Rumors

A few days after the couple were spotted together with their kids, Affleck and Lopez were again seen in LA and were photographed in their car. Affleck picked up Lopez from the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California, and was seen exploring the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, near BOA Steakhouse and Soho House later in the day.

May 20, 2024: Lopez Appear Solo For the Premiere of Atlas

For Atlas’ premiere in Los Angeles, Lopez went solo and opened up about her character in the movie with People. She explained that she can “relate a bit” with her character and that she “doesn’t wear any of her emotions” in the movie but in real life, she’s “too much emotion sometimes.”

On the same day, Lopez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about Affleck while actually sharing how she first met Barbar Streisand. She shared how Streisand commented on her engagement ring when “Ben had given me years ago.”

May 21, 2024: Affleck Spotted in Santa Monica with His Wedding Ring

While Lopez was busy promoting for Atlas in Mexico City, Affleck was in Santa Monica. He strolled out with a group of guy friends and wore his wedding ring.

May 22, 2024: Lopez Avoids Reporter’s Question About Affleck

During a press release in Mexico, a reporter asked Lopez, “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?” and the singer’s co-star, Simu Liu said, “Okay, we’re not doing that.” But Lopez added, “You know better than that.”

May 30, 2024: Lopez and Affleck Goes Hand-In-Hand at Daughter’s High School Graduation

Lopez and Affleck were in attendance to celebrate his daughter Violet’s high school graduation. They were accompanied by Affleck’s family and his two younger kids, Seraphina and Samuel, and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max.

June 2, 2024: Lopez and Affleck Spotted at Son’s Basketball Game

Affleck and Lopez were again spotted together at Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica. They were even photographed kissing each other on the cheek.

June 8, 2024: Lopez and Affleck To Sell Their Beverly Hills Mansion

The couple reportedly listed their Beverly Hills mansion that they brought together in 2023, as per TMZ. The 38,000 square-foot land has “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring.”

June 11, 2024: Lopez and Affleck are Going Strong

Following Lopez’s last appearance at Giorgio Baldi, an insider confirmed to People that the two are going strong. It said, “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days.”

June 23, 2024: Affleck Spotted Without His Wedding Band

Photographs published by DailyMail revealed The Batman actor didn’t have his wedding band on as he stepped out for lunch at Tasty Noodle House in LA with daughter Violet. At the same time, Lopez was vacationing with friends in Italy.

