Netflix’s latest sci-fi venture, Atlas, directed by Brad Peyton and starring Jennifer Lopez, tells the story of a deadly war between humans and AI. The story follows AI terrorist Harlan, played by Simu Liu, who declares war on humanity. Atlas (Jennifer Lopez), who has a deep distrust for AIs, seems to be the only one who can stop this catastrophe. However, despite her problem with AIs, she needs to pair up with ARC9 (voiced by Gregory James Cohan), a high-tech suit, in order to succeed against Harlan.

What Happens in Atlas?

It is revealed in the film that Harlan was created by Atlas’ mother only. Atlas and Harlan had grown up together as siblings. However, Atlas was jealous of Harlan as she felt that her mother gave him more attention and love and was fascinated with him. Feeling neglected and unloved, Atlas had asked Harlan to make her better so that her mother would love her like she does the AI. While Atlas had made this request to Haralan as a child hungry for her mother’s love, Harlan saw this as an opportunity to unleash his devious plans. He asks Atlas to alter his neural device so that he can control the human being to which he is connected.

Previously, only Atlas’ mother could control Harlan, but when Atlas alters his neural device, he gains control over her mother and makes her kill herself. Since this incident, Atlas considers herself responsible for her mother’s death and also for the death of three million people after Harlan announced his war against humanity. Now, after 30 years or so, Atlas finally gets the chance to stop Harlan for good.

What Happens At The End of Atlas?

Together with a highly trained and efficient team led by Colonel Elias Banks (Sterling K. Brown), Atlas goes on to arrest and destroy Harlan. Harlan also fights back with all his might, and for a moment, it seems that Atlas does not stand a chance to win. However, Atlas saves the day when she destroys his earth-bound battleship with a great shot, and Colonel Elias Banks destroys most of Harlan’s AI bots by sacrificing himself. Amid all this vicious battle, it seems that Smith (the ARC9 suit) has been destroyed by Harlan. However, on coming back to LA, when Atlas designs more generations of the ARC and synchronizes with ARC10, it welcomes her with a familiar voice, hinting that Smith might still be operative after all.

