Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been facing a rough patch in their relationship and are allegedly heading towards a divorce. A source close to the songstress has revealed that JLo is allegedly distressed about the possible fourth divorce. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Previously, JLo was married to actor-producer Ojani Noa, known for Eye See Me, No Mercy, and Motel. After Ojani, Lopez tied the knot with Cris Judd, and she then divorced him for Ben. Unfortunately, Affleck and Lopez parted ways before even reaching the altar. Around 2004, after parting ways with Ben for the first time, she tied the knot with Marc Anthony. She and Marc were reportedly together till 2014. The Justice League star and Jennifer got back together in 2021 and got married in 2021.

According to OK! Magazine’s report, a source close to the development, has opened up on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s current situation. The source said, “He’s been checked out.” They added, “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.” The source explained, “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities.” According to the insider, their time apart became a major reason for their physical and emotional distance.

The insider continued, “Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.” They also claimed that Jennifer Lopez is upset about the current development of her relationship with Ben Affleck. They added, “She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around. She’s upset.”

Meanwhile, as per Page Six’s report, Ben Affleck was spotted wearing his wedding ring on the sets of The Accountant 2 on Friday amid rumors of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. An X handle, bennifer tea, has shared the pics online; check it out:

Ben Affleck was seen on set of “The Accountant 2” today in Los Angeles 📸May 31, 2024. pic.twitter.com/x14rtfooVR — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 1, 2024

