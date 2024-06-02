George Miller is an established director in Hollywood, famous for his Mad Max franchise. His new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is already in the theatres. Although it has been performing poorly at the domestic box office, the film has debuted at #1 in Japan, becoming Hollywood’s first 2024 film to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for more.

Furiosa is the prequel and spin-off of the 2015 dystopian magnum opus Mad Max: Fury Road. The latest release features Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy in the lead roles. Hemsworth plays the antagonist in this post-apocalyptic drama. The film opened to lower-than-expected box office collections.

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest box office report, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in Japan this Friday, one week after its domestic release, and is doing well. As per the trade analyst’s report, Furiosa earned a solid $520K on Friday, its opening day. It added more $910K, going up +75% from Friday and adding a decent $1.4 million in two days. It has debuted at the #1 spot and is reportedly the first film to earn that position at the Japanese box office in 2024.

The report further states that word of mouth in Japan is strong, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga received a 4.1 star from a local audience, and the trade analyst reveals it is equivalent to an A CinemaScore. It is the highest score locally for the Mad Max franchise. Mad Max: Fury Road received 4 stars. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga aims to earn a $2 million—$2.5 million three-day weekend in Japan.

According to Box Office Mojo, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga earned $41.9 million in the US, $32.8 million internationally, and $74.7 million worldwide. The film was released in the US on May 24 and in Japan on May 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Maleficent Box Office Revisit: Reminiscing Angelina Jolie’s Success Worth $750 Million+ As The Film Turns 10 This Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News