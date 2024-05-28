Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has underperformed at the box office, and the actual numbers are here. George Miller directed the film, which features Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth as the lead actors. It is both a prequel and a Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off. Keep scrolling for more.

It was a long weekend; the movie got an extra holiday due to Memorial Day. It clashed with The Garfield Movie at the box office, and it was a close fight between the two films for the #1 spot. The post-apocalyptic might be praised, but it is still insufficient as the film’s debut global collection is significantly less than 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy led it, and the latest release is the backstory of Theron’s character.

Initially, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was expected to earn a $30 million-$35 million 3-day weekend and a $36 million to $43 million 4-day holiday. Unfortunately, it has grossed lower than the projections. Luiz Fernando’s report shows that Furiosa earned $32.5 million on its 5-day opening over 75 markets. The movie earned $26.3 million in its 3-day North American box office opening.

The global cume of the George Miller-helmed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an underwhelming $58.8 million. Its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, earned $109.4 million at the box office worldwide. Furiosa has earned around half less than Fury Road and 46.25% less than Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. However, it managed to grab the top spot at the US box office chart, as The Garfield Movie earned $31.1 million over the four days.

More about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The film’s synopsis states, “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants are in a war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

George Miller‘s dystopian action-adventure movie was released in the US on May 24, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: IF Box Office (North America): Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski’s Fantasy Film Crosses A Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News