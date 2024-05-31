Chris Hemsworth To Star In G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover Film?

After Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mad Max, Chris Hemsworth might be joining another blockbuster franchise. The Thor actor is in talks to star in the upcoming crossover film between Transformers and G.I. Joe.

The crossover from Paramount was first teased at the end of last year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Hemsworth is already confirmed for another Transformers project, as he plays the voice of Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated film Transformers One.

Chris Hemsworth in Talks to Join Transformers x G.I. Joe Crossover Film

According to reports, Hemsworth might finalize the deal to star in the crossover film soon. However, details about his character are awaited. Transformers and G.I. Joe are both based on the Hasbro toy lines and are among the most successful Hollywood franchises, having a combined lifetime gross of $5.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

While the two brands earlier crossed paths in a Marvel comic book series in the 1980s, the movie would mark their first collaboration on screen. The Transformers x G.I. Joe Crossover film was set up at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where Noah (Anthony Ramos) encounters Agent Burke (Michael Kelly), a government operative who works for the G.I. Joes, the fictional special operations unit under the US Armed Forces.

Paramount eventually confirmed that the crossover project was in development at this year’s CinemaCon. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy, with Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment serving as executive producers.

Hemsworth also Stars in the Animated Film Transformers One

The 40-year-old actor has already been roped in to voice the character of young Optimus Prime, named Orion Pax, in the animated sci-fi action film Transformers One. The movie tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Hemsworth reunites with his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson, who voices Elit, in the film. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 20th, 2024.

Hemsworth has a number of other exciting projects in the pipeline as well. Work has already started on the third instalment of his hit Netflix film Extraction. He is also starring in Amazon MGM Studios’ film adaptation of Don Winslow’s novella Crime 101 alongside another Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo. Meanwhile, he is also making news for his role as the warlord Dementus in the recently released Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which has received an underwhelming response at the box office.

Must Read: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: After Rihanna, Katy Perry Is Set To Perform At The Ritzy Gala After Getting Paid In Millions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News