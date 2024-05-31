Madonna Gets Sued For Exposing Concertgoers To ‘P*rnography Without Warning’ At Celebration Tour Concert

Legal trouble awaits Madonna, as the pop star has been sued by a fan for s*xual exposure during a Celebration World Tour concert. On Wednesday, a concertgoer filed a complaint against the 65-year-old singer in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Apart from claiming that the audience was forced to watch NSFW acts on stage during Madonna’s show in LA, the plaintiff also complained about the show not starting on time and the venue being hot and uncomfortable.

Concertgoer Sues Madonna for Sexually Explicit Performance

In a complaint filed on May 29, concertgoer Justen Lipeles accused Madonna and her promoter, Live Nation, of false advertising, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of written contract, and negligent misrepresentation during her Celebration Tour show at Kia Forum, LA, on March 7.

Lipeles claimed that the audiences were ‘forced to watch topless women’ who simulated ‘s*xual acts’ onstage, which is equivalent to showcasing ‘p*rnography without warning.’ Meanwhile, he also alleged that the show was promised to start at 8:30 pm, but the audience had to wait till 10 pm before it began.

The filing also mentions that air conditioning was switched off during the show, and Lipeles fell sick due to the venue’s ‘hot and uncomfortable temperature’. At the same time, Madonna has been accused of lip-syncing her performance while it was supposed to be a live show. The complainant says he was deceived by the pop icon and the concert organizers. Madonna has not commented on the issue yet.

Another Lawsuit was Filed Against Madonna in January

This is not the first time Madonna has been in trouble over her Celebration Tour. In January this year, two of her NYC concert attendees sued her for unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices when her show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center began at 10:30 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m.

Madonna’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in April 2024. “Nowhere did Defendants advertise that Madonna would take the stage at 8.30 p.m., and no reasonable concertgoer – and certainly no Madonna fan – would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time,” the attorneys stated in the court documents.

Must Read: Wolfs Trailer Review: Brad Pitt & George Clooney Bro(H)Ate Each Other While Bromancing In This Action Comedy & We Want To See It All RN!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News