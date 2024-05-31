Wolfs Trailer Review: Brad Pitt & George Clooney Bro(H)Ate Each Other While Bromancing In This Action Comedy & We Want To See It All RN!

What happens when two of the most iconic superstars come together and try to goof around – well, you definitely get a promising comedy film. And when two of the most savage stars offer a little bit of kicks and stunts, then you might get restless for an action comedy like Wolfs.

Starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the lead, the trailer of the film has been dropped and it will make you go bonkers looking at their awesome comic timing.

Wolfs is written and directed by Jon Watts, the one who helmed Tom Holland lead Spiderman, and Watts promises a riot in the first glimpse of the film. Brad Pitt and George Clooney are professional rivals, and their undeniable chemistry is the USP of this action comedy.

The official synopsis of the movie says, “Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”

This highly anticipated film promises to combine the dynamic chemistry and comedic timing of Clooney and Pitt, offering fans an entertaining blend of action and humor. Apart from George Clooney & Brad Pitt, the movie also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

The trailer has a lot of moments, and the two superstars make sure that the audience has every bit of fun they can offer. Right from the love-hate chemistry to the comic punches, everything falls right in place for the leading duo, who are mistaken to be friends as both of them are called a twin for working in the same style and manner. How will this relationship survive? One needs to wait till September to know that.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

