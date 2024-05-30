Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Early Reviews): Critics Call It 'Best Franchise' While Box Office Predictions Promise Incredible Numbers!

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens are all set to put the theater on an energetic high with probably the best film of the Bad Boys franchise. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is ready to release in the theaters on June 5 internationally, on June 6 in India and on June 7 in North America.

Currently riding high on the popularity list of IMDb globally, the official synopsis of the film says, “When their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name.”

Predicting the box office performance of the film, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra in a conversation with Variety promised a resurgence at the box office with the string of films ready to release in June and July.

Talking about how one film’s performance will lead to an upsurge in the numbers of the other film, Vinciquerra asserted, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth in the Bad Boys franchise, is tracking strongly. We’re pretty sure it is going to be just fine.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, whose incredible onscreen chemistry and action-packed performances have defined the franchise. The film has garnered a fantastic early response, with many calling it one of the best films in the franchise. The buzz around Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is intensifying each day, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the best Bad Boys yet,” wrote Naz Perez from Fandango. Claudia Uballez from Telemundo wrote, “Smith and Lawrence’s chemistry remain[s] a highlight, seamlessly blending intense moments with laugh-out-loud scenes.” Univision’s Oscar Petit called it “well-written and engaging.” Slashfilm’s Bill Bria wrote, “Smith & Lawrence bring their A-game.” Comicbook’s Brandon Davis announced, “Bad Boys: Ride of Die raises the bar in every way.”

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ​​with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Indian cinemas on June 6, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and IMAX.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

