The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has everyone looking forward to what’s next. The first season was released in 2022 and received good reviews. The fans of the Amazon Prime Video series are quite excited about what’s going to happen next and about the casting. In a new update, Rory Kinnear has joined the show.

Rory Kinnear, known for movies his performances in James Bond Movies, The Imitation Game, etc, has joined The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. In the show, Rory will play J.R.R. Tolkien’s character ‘Tom Bombadil’. Initially, there were just rumours that he had joined the cast. But now, the makers have confirmed the same.

More about Rory Kinnear As Tom Bombadil In The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

About Rory Kinnear’s casting, showrunner Patrick McKay said in a statement, “He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale.”

On the other hand, JD Payne said, “Tom is sort of a curiosity within that structure because while it is darker, Tom Bombadil is singing and saying lines that could be nursery rhymes from children’s poems. So, he sort of defies the tonal shift of the rest of the season and is a real point of light amidst an otherwise sea of darkness.”

More About The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’s Tom Bombadil By Rory Kinnear

Tom Bombadil’s origin in Tolkien’s works is unknown. He is known for his timeless wisdom, which helps others see things. He claims to be as old as Middle-earth. Tom Bombadil wears iconic yellow boots, a blue jacket, and a feathered hat.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

