In a recent interview, Lana Del Rey revealed that the Bond producers rejected a song she hoped would serve as the James Bond theme in the fourth Daniel Craig film, ‘Spectre.’ Fans have long hoped the “Summertime Sadness” artist would be featured in a James Bond film.

While speaking backstage to BBC at the Ivors in London on May 23, Lana Del Rey, 38, revealed she did submit a song to the James Bond Producers, which was subsequently rejected.

Lana Del Rey was recently recognised for her career and songwriting influence with a special award at the Ivors in London. During the event, Lana Del Rey was asked if she would consider writing a James Bond theme, and she responded: “I mean, how has that not happened?.” She then revealed a song from her 2015 album “Honeymoon,” written for the fourth Bond film “Spectre,” was turned down by producers who went another route.

The singer told BBC she wrote “24” from her 2015 album Honeymoon for the Bond movie before admitting she did not make the cut. “Spectre’s” theme, “Writing’s On the Wall”, was performed by Sam Smith, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Lana Del Rey took a jab at Smith, saying, “But Sam, you did a wonderful job, really,” before teasing, “No, I’m just kidding!”

The singer confessed she was not approached for the future Bond film and quipped, “But I’m going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it’s the title track.”

Lana Del Rey also revealed she was pitched a world tour offer after her headline set at the Coachella music festival this April. However, the singer reportedly rejected the opportunity. She said, “I decided not to do a stadium tour this year because I want to go to McCreary County and Kentucky. I want to go meet with the people and say hi and have breakfast with them.”

Lana Del Rey added that she was not interested in the money but wanted to connect with the audience.

