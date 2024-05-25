The Knives Out franchise is just going to get bigger and better as work on the third film in the series is going on in full swing. On May 24th, the makers unveiled the new title for the film, also providing exciting updates about its casting and release window.

Knives Out 3 has been titled ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ Netflix announced with a teaser on Friday. As Benoit Blanc is heading out on a new adventure, here are all the details about the film we know so far.

Daniel Craig Returns as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man

The title announcement teaser confirmed Daniel Craig’s return as the famed private detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The actor’s voice-over is featured in the clip, narrating, “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.” Check out the clip below:

The rest of the cast of the film has not been announced as of now. Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed Knives Out and Glass Onion, returns to helm the threequel. He is also producing the project along with Ram Bergman.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Releases in 2025

The film is going to be released on Netflix in 2025, the teaser confirmed. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced. While the first Knives Out film was released in theaters in 2019, Rian Johnson signed a $450 million deal with Netflix to launch two sequels on the streaming platform. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery then had a limited theatrical release before arriving on Netflix in December 2022.

It remains to be seen if Wake Up Dead Man will also get a limited release in cinemas. The plot of the film has not been revealed yet, the only thing the makers have divulged as of now is that Benoit Blanc will be facing his most dangerous case so far in the franchise. “Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet,” Netflix wrote announcing the title.

Must Read: Hayao Miyazaki’s Classic Anime Film Returns To Theaters After 50 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News