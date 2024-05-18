Despite their tumultuous marriage, Will Smith will never cease standing by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In a recent interview with With Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die alongside Martin Freeman, Will Smith named Jada Pinkett Smith as one of the few people he would consider his most staunch supporters.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the fourth instalment of another Bad Boy saga, having starred together in the first instalment nearly 30 years ago. While promoting the latest installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die with ET, Smith was asked who he considers a “ride or die” in his life.

After naming fellow friends and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribiero, Will Smith surprised viewers when he declared Jada Pinkett Smith “one of the most gangsta ride-or-die I’ve ever had.”

Will Smith told ET, “It’s funny. I was just talking about this. I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride-or-die right there. Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die I’ve ever had.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Separated in 2016

Will Smith’s effusive admission comes a year after Pinkett Smith, in her memoir Worthy, shared that the couple, who are still married, quietly separated in 2016. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, have been subjected to relentless scrutiny after in 2020 reports surfaced that Pinkett-Smith was embroiled in a relationship with August Alsina during their marriage. The couple then addressed the report in an episode of former talk show Red Table Talk, but they didn’t share their separation at the time.

In 2023, the actress finally opened up about the affair, saying she and Smith were separated at the time. During a sit-down interview with Hoda Kotba on Today ahead of the book’s release, she said, “Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Meanwhile, the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die will see career detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) on opposite sides of the law, forced after their late captain (Joe Pantoliano) was framed in a massive corruption conspiracy. The film will hit theaters on June 9, 2024.

