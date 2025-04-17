Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys films helped shape the action-comedy genre of the ’90s and early 2000s. Their dynamic chemistry is widely regarded as the driving force behind the franchise’s appeal. Their fourth installment, Ride or Die, helped the franchise move past a huge milestone globally. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The buddy cop action comedy films revolve around Will’s Mike Lowrey and Martin’s Marcus Burnett. They are two detectives in the Miami Police Department, and the series was created by George Gallo. The franchise began in 1995, and Michael Bay was the first film director. He returned for the sequel as well. However, Adil & Bilall took over from the third film, which also directed the 4th installment last year.

According to reports, Bad Boys: Ride or Die had an estimated budget of $100 million, which was four times more than the considerable budget. The film crushed the industry’s expectations and collected $56.52 million on its opening weekend. It is the first film after the Oscars controversy when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. People were cautious about the film and doubted it. But Smith’s star power is more significant than that, and it was proved when it became one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year when it was released. However, it was later pushed out of the list and ended the year as the 17th highest-grossing film of 2024.

Based on the data available on The Numbers, the four films in the Bad Boys franchise were made on an estimated budget of $343 million [all four films], and they have collectively accumulated 261.5% collection worldwide. The films have collected more than $1 billion globally, and this is possible because of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The cumulative total of the series is $1.2 billion worldwide.

Check out the films’ collections here-

4. Bad Boys (1995) – $141.40 million

3. Bad Boys II (2003) – $273.34 million

2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – $404.55 million

1. Bad Boys for Life (2020) – $426.50 million

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a financial success, but it failed to surpass its predecessor, Bad Boys for Life, which holds the record for being the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Box Office: Can Tom Cruise’s Upcoming Installment Help The Franchise To Unleash This Glorious Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News