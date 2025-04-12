Chris Rock is reportedly livid, watching from the sidelines as Will Smith turns the infamous Oscars slap into a comeback campaign masked as redemption. Instead of staying low after his explosive moment in 2022, Smith has doubled down by releasing new music that taunts the very incident that shook Hollywood.

In one of his tracks, he fires off a line brushing off cancel culture and even jests about his slim chances of getting another award nod, making it clear he’s not shying away from the scandal. He’s repackaging it.

Chris Rock Sees Through The Apology Act

In his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Smith throws in a meta moment where his character gets slapped. This wink to the past left a bitter taste for many, especially Chris Rock. For him, the stunt felt less like closure and more like mockery.

A source told RadarOnline: “Chris is absolutely seething over the latest antics of Will, who has been spouting off about his so-called spiritual journey. It’s hard not to roll your eyes when Will tries to market this changed man persona, especially after he had the audacity to make light of the slap in The Bad Boys.”

They added, “For Chris, that laugh at the incident just reveals how truly insincere Will’s apologies are. He’s convinced it’s all just a show, with Will whining about his efforts to make amends as if he’s the victim here. Chris can’t stand it and believes Will is merely playing the same old game – putting on a facade while remaining the arrogant, smug, self-serving guy he’s always been. And another thing, Will’s new music is the world’s worst rap!”

The Joke That Sparked A Cultural Earthquake

The slap, of course, wasn’t just a pop culture punchline. Back at the 94th Academy Awards, Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head – unaware of her battle with alopecia, according to his brother Kenny. But, moments later, the world watched as Smith stormed the stage, delivered the slap heard ’round the world, and shouted his now-infamous warning from the audience. The Pursuit of Happyness star shouted from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—— mouth.”

The “Sham Marriage” Unravels Behind The Scenes

Beyond the public drama, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s private lives are undergoing their own quiet reckoning. Despite years of denying rumors, they’ve begun shedding properties from their vast real estate empire, starting with a Baltimore sale and now a Woodland Hills home in LA. They’d bought it back in 2010 for under a million, and it’s now listed at double the price, though they never lived in it and are reportedly housing a relative instead.

Their main base remains the sprawling $42 million Calabasas estate, where they raised their children, but insiders say that, emotionally and physically, the couple has been living separate lives for years. With homes in Malibu and their own personal residences, the curtain is closing on a marriage with more smoke and mirrors than happily ever after.

