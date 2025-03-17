It is not unknown to anyone that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have faced many ups and downs in their marital life after they tied the knot in 1997. The Aladdin actor took the plunge after divorcing his first wife Sheree Zampino with whom he shares a son, Trey Smith. However, what you might not know that despite being together, Will and Jada have been staying in separation for 9 years.

According to 2023 reports, Jada possesses an abode in Calabasas close to Will. She even opened up about their marital status many times in several interviews. Jada even clarified that they never thought of getting divorce, however, they preferred to live separately. Scroll ahead to know what she had once told about her marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith in an interview with Hoda Kotb on October 11, 2023, shared, “I think just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and in regards to how do we present that to people.” She continued, “And we hadn’t figure that out.” Explaining what made them part ways, Jada added, “Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

And while Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that they stayed separated but she never considered divorce. Talking about that in the interview which is also a part of Jada’s Story – An NBC News Special, she said, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Jada and Will have been living separately since 2016 and even when the Oscars fiasco happened in 2022, they were separated. Talking about the incident, “I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.” She further asked her husband whether he was okay or not. And while she has been by his side, she claimed that he’s on his own way. She added, “I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith share two kids – Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. For the unversed, the couple faced a lot of trouble in their relationship, including Jada’s “entanglement” with August Alsina.

