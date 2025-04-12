Adolescence is already earning rave reviews and has placed Stephen Graham back under the spotlight. As a result, it seems now is the perfect moment to sail into the waters of his filmography. Buried within it is a taut, underappreciated WWII thriller that might’ve slipped past many radar screens, the name being Greyhound.

A Hidden Gem On Apple TV+

Greyhound, streaming now on Apple TV+, features Graham as Lieutenant Commander Charlie Cole, who squares off with deadly German U-boats alongside Tom Hanks, who not only headlines the film but also penned the screenplay, his first foray into screenwriting.

True to form, Graham brings a charged intensity that cuts through the naval jargon and battlefield clamor, proving once again that even in a supporting role, he’s impossible to overlook. At its core, Greyhound follows Tom Hanks’ Ernest Krause, a US Navy commander leading a massive convoy across the perilous mid-Atlantic corridor known ominously as the “Black Pit,” which is a vast stretch of ocean out of reach from aerial support, where enemy submarines prowl like sharks.

The film, adapted from C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd and directed by Aaron Schneider, is packed tight with pulse-quickening tension. It places viewers squarely on deck as torpedoes hiss and sonar pings echo through the claustrophobic metal halls.

Tom Hanks: The Actor & Commander

Hanks, known for gravitating toward characters who rise under pressure, continues his tradition here, much like in Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips, and Sully. Reviews from audiences are scattered across the spectrum. One Rotten Tomatoes user penned, “Excellent. Tom Hanks certainly pulls you into this one. The bravery of these young men is just awesome. Stephen Graham went through all the emotions in a brilliant display of acting.”

Another said, “Visually spectacular and hardly giving you a moment to catch your breath. The only downside is the audio mix, which can be inconsistent at times.” A third added, “Was on the edge of my recliner for 90% of the movie! Loved it! My only frustration was that I did not comprehend all of the fast and hectic naval jargon. But nevertheless the excitement and thrill was fully understood. A sequel? Yes, please!”

Still, not everyone was on board. One user said, “Two stars for the technical crew and the destroyer and so on – that was top. But the whole story – especially the way the submarines fought and acted, was absolutely rubbish and spoiled all the hard and good work with the set.”

