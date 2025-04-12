Tom Holland once let more than just his web-slinging skills fly while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home. In what might be the most unexpected behind-the-scenes reveal ever, Holland confessed to an awkward, and downright hilarious, mishap: he accidentally farted on Zendaya during a stunt.

While swinging around in full superhero mode, the Spider-Man star let one slip, and fans couldn’t help but lose it over the story.

During a throwback chat with SiriusXM (via People), Holland admitted, “It’s tough. The suit’s tight, the harness squeezes it out.” The accidental gas attack happened while he and Zendaya were performing a particularly intense swing sequence. When host Jessica Shaw asked if he confessed, Holland didn’t hold back: “No, I fessed up. Immediately I was like ‘Oh, sorry about that. That’s my bad.’”

Zendaya, ever the sport, confirmed the incident and the moment it hit her. “It was very obvious; I felt the rattle,” she quipped, proving that even superheroes have to deal with some real-world nonsense, literally.

It was just one of the many moments that showcased the playful chemistry between the two. Fans had already been smitten with Holland and Zendaya’s connection since Spider-Man: Homecoming hit screens in 2017. And while sparks flew onscreen between Peter Parker and MJ, rumors swirled off-screen too. Though both initially dated other people, things turned official in July 2021 when paparazzi caught them kissing. By then, their adorable social media banter and joint appearances were already fan-favorite moments.

Behind all the web-slinging and red carpet glam, Holland and Zendaya’s friendship-turned-romance seemed refreshingly real, awkward stunts, accidental farts, and all.

And speaking of awkward, there was another thing fans couldn’t stop buzzing about: their height difference. At 5’8″, Holland stood a couple of inches shorter than Zendaya, who measured in at 5’10”. But neither of them ever saw it as a big deal.

In the same SiriusXM interview, Holland responded to the chatter with, “It’s a stupid assumption.” Zendaya added, “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.” So yeah, the height “issue” wasn’t an issue at all.

All the while, Spider-Man: No Way Home kept breaking records. When it dropped in December 2021, it pulled in a jaw-dropping $121.5M on opening night, second only to Avengers: Endgame. But while the numbers wowed, it was goofy behind-the-scenes stories like this that kept the fandom close.

From fighting villains to tackling tight-harness stunts, Tom Holland and Zendaya gave audiences plenty to love. And let’s be real, farting mid-swing might not be heroic, but it was hilariously human.

No matter what came next for the webbed duo, this little mishap was the kind of story that reminded fans why they loved them in and out of the suits.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids In Danger? Bombshell Claims Say Both Parents Could Be Stripped of Custody!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News