The custody storm brewing around Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might sweep both parents out of their children’s lives, if expert concerns prove right. While they officially share joint custody of their four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the legal and mental health professionals warn that their chaotic personal lives could end in a devastating outcome with neither parent retaining custody.

Studio Scandal Sparks Legal Panic

Things took a sharp turn after Kim yanked North from Kanye’s studio session when she discovered the controversial Tate brothers were present, a move that screamed alarm bells to more than just Kardashian.

That studio moment, layered with accusations of Kanye inviting problematic figures around his children, has reportedly pushed Kim into full-on panic mode. She’s said to be working with lawyers, aiming to shield the kids from Kanye’s spiraling behavior, which has become more than just unpredictable and now, it’s starting to appear dangerous.

Dr. Phil Weighs In: Fame Won’t Shield the Kids

TV psychologist Dr. Phil, weighing in, said the system doesn’t care about celebrities and if one parent is acting erratically and the other stands by silently, the authorities won’t hesitate.

“If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention,” he said per RadarOnline. “What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken.”

The 74-year-old added, “If the (Department of Children and Families) gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them. Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry.”

Where It All Started

Kim may have left Kanye in 2020 and finalized the split in 2022, but his drama hasn’t stayed behind in the past. Most recently, his tribute to Diddy, which reportedly dragged North into uncomfortable territory and his ongoing adoration of deeply problematic figures has ignited fresh fears.

Behind the scenes, whispers have emerged that Kanye’s behavior might not be purely psychological. There’s growing concern among insiders and experts that his extravagant titanium and diamond grillz, rumored to be worth a staggering $850,000, are physically messing with his mind. Those close to the rapper suspect he’s neglecting dental hygiene, possibly suffering from infections and metal toxicity. Some believe this bizarre brain fog could be fueling his public outbursts and disturbing rants.

Even Bianca Censori, his current partner, allegedly finds his flashy dental accessory more cringe than cool. She plays along, calling it “stylish,” but sources say she’s secretly turned off. And yet, Kanye parades them with pride, acting untouchable, unaware that this same bravado could cost him his children.

