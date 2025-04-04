The drama between The Kardashians and Kanye West never seems to end. The controversial rapper is constantly making statements against the reality television family and taking digs at his former wife Kim Kardashian. This time he went so far as to say he didn’t want to have his four children.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye share four kids, daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. The couple have been divorced for a while, but Kanye’s behavior has made things harder for Ki,m who only wants to protect the kids. Here’s why she has cut off all talks about Kanye.

Has Kim Kardashian Cut Off All Talks About Kanye West In Front Of Their Kids?

According to In Touch Weekly, Kim has told her entire family to not talk about Kanye or mention any of his controversial comments in front of the kids. She has always wanted to protect the children from all the mess their father creates and she is continuing to do so. “No one is allowed to mention a word about Kanye and everything that’s happening if the kids are home.”

The rapper’s recent behavior has led to well-deserved criticism, but none of those conversations can happen when any of the kids are around. “There’s certainly no trash talking allowed, the last thing she wants is for her kids to suffer added trauma,” a source told the portal. Kanye has been a lunatic rant for months now, calling himself a Nazi and indulging in vulgar behavior.

During his appearance on a podcast, he commented, “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” referring to his marriage with Kim from 2014 to 2022 and the family they created together. He later married Bianca Censori who has seemingly also left him after his embarrassing and hateful tricks.

The insider said, “It’s absolutely horrifying, and she won’t be able to shield them from this forever, but they’re still young and she’s doing her best” and added that Kim is trying to limit social media exposure and does not let any news around them. She is keeping them busy and sticking to routines in an attempt to protect them from their father’s reality and the news circulating.

“Watching Kanye in such a terrible stage and not having anyone step in to help him is so devastating. She’s completely beside herself with where this is headed,” the source stated and continued, “All she can do right now is try her best to keep this from her kids so they can remain innocent for as long as possible.” She has often talked about how important shielding kids is.

