Jennifer Aniston kept things light and lovely as Pedro Pascal turned 50, sending him a playful birthday shoutout that doubled as an internet wink.

Just days after fans went wild speculating about sparks flying between the two, Aniston took to her Instagram Story, not with a selfie or sappy message but with a perfectly-timed comic that captured Pascal’s reputation for being an all-around good guy.

Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Wish For Pedro Pascal

The black-and-white comic featured a drawing of a therapy session, with a doctor telling his patient, “It’s not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.”

Jennifer Aniston added her own seal of approval, sprinkling in emojis and a light-hearted note, stating, “Can confirm — as nice as he seems,” while adding, “Happy Birthday PP!”

Dinner Date or Just Dinner?

Pascal and Aniston’s warm social media exchange came on the heels of a much-talked-about dinner in LA, where the two were spotted leaving a cozy restaurant with friends after a three-hour meal. Naturally, the sighting lit up the rumor mill, with fans online already casting them as Hollywood’s next power couple.

However, as per Page Six, sources quickly stepped in to cool the frenzy, making it clear, “There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal. They respect each other as artists, but it’s strictly platonic and they’re not dating.” Similarly, a source told People that Aniston “likes [Pascal’s] energy and would love to work with him,” teasing a potential Morning Show appearance.

Pedro Pascal Responds With His Signature Charm

Pascal himself laughed off the dating rumors during a red carpet interview for The Last of Us, calling the dinner “fun” and deflecting the attention with a grin, crediting Aniston’s glow for all the buzz. He joked that he was just “basking” in her star power.

While the internet continues to dream, both actors seem perfectly content walking the line between flirty friendship and mutual admiration. Pascal, a master of keeping his personal life private, has consistently sidestepped romantic headlines. Aniston, too, has kept things quiet since her split from Justin Theroux, choosing instead to focus on work and friendships.

