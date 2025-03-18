Isla Fisher revealed she’s been holding onto a piece of Hollywood history. In a new interview with The Times, published on Feb. 8, the actress shared that she still has a wedding gift meant for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

“I found a vase in my kitchen, I turned it upside down and it said ‘Brad and Jen, Happy Wedding!’” Fisher said. The vase, originally gifted to the former couple for their 2000 wedding, has been sitting in Fisher’s kitchen for years.

So how did it end up there? Fisher lived in Aniston’s empty home during the mid-2000s, while Aniston was away. And somewhere along the way, she accidentally took the vase when she moved out. “Somehow, when I left her house, I took that vase. So I have to get it back to her. It’s beautiful.” Fisher added.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston married in a private Malibu ceremony in July 2000. Their wedding was a high-profile Hollywood event at the time. But five years later, in 2005, they declared their parting. In a joint statement, they said (via TODAY):

“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration.”

Their divorce was finalized in October 2005. Now, nearly two decades after their split, one of their wedding gifts is still hanging around in another celebrity kitchen. Meanwhile, Fisher also dealt with her own separation. She and Sacha Baron Cohen, her husband of over 20 years, announced their split in April 2024. The two share three children—daughters Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and son Montgomery, 9.

Speaking about the separation, Fisher said, “It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process,” she said in an interview with The Times. “I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents.”

Fisher and Cohen first linked up at a Sydney party in 2001. They got engaged in 2004 and made it official in 2010. However, after 20+ years together, they low-key filed for divorce in 2023. In April 2024, they confirmed it in a joint Instagram statement. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they wrote (per The Independent), alongside a photo of themselves in tennis outfits.

As for the vase, no word yet on whether Fisher plans to return it to Aniston. But it’s clear the wedding gift has outlasted the marriage—and might just be one of the most unexpected links to one of Hollywood’s most famous former couples.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: YouTube Star P2istheName Found Dead At 26, Fans in Shock Over Tragic Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News