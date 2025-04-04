Star Wars is one of the biggest and most popular media franchises all around the world. From a Galaxy far, far away, the stories of the Skywalker have been loved all around the globe. As the years passed by, the franchise moved beyond the Skywalker family and has been making projects on numerous characters and narratives, especially through Disney+ projects.

However, it’s been six years since the franchise last graced the big screen, and fans are eagerly waiting to return to theatres for Star Wars. While The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to premiere in 2026, Lucasfilm has several other projects lined up, one of which is being helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. Amidst speculation about its progress, writer Jonathan Tropper has finally confirmed that Levy’s Star Wars film is still in development.

Shawn Levy & Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars is not shelved by Disney

Jonathan Tropper is the man behind the pen for the upcoming Star Wars film. The writer recently sat down for an interview with Collider, where he gave a huge news to the fans. Tropper revealed, “That gig is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. We’re still working on it. For various reasons, I can’t say anything about it. But we’re working on it.” His statement comes after rumors that production may begin later this year, with Ryan Gosling reportedly in talks for a role.

Despite the growing excitement surrounding Shawn Levy’s Star Wars project, details remain scarce. The director has hinted that his film will be a standalone story rather than part of an ongoing saga. However, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed its placement in the timeline, set five years after The Rise of Skywalker. This means the film will take place in an era largely unexplored in previous Star Wars movies, opening the door for new narratives and possibly reintroducing familiar faces.

One of the most persistent rumors is that Daisy Ridley’s Rey could return. While nothing has been confirmed, her involvement would make sense, given the movie’s post-Rise of Skywalker setting. Meanwhile, the speculation surrounding Ryan Gosling’s casting is particularly intriguing. Traditionally, Star Wars has leaned towards casting relatively unknown actors for lead roles, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the universe without the distraction of a recognizable celebrity. However, if Gosling does join the project, it may indicate a change in strategy, perhaps an effort to inject new star power into the franchise at a time when its theatrical dominance has waned.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News