Harrison Ford as Han Solo? Iconic. But what if George Lucas had actually stuck to his original plan? Turns out, Ford wasn’t even supposed to be in the running.

When Star Wars was taking shape, Lucas had one strict rule – no actors from American Graffiti could be in his new sci-fi saga (via CheatSheet). And since Ford had played the cocky drag racer Bob Falfa in that film, he was out. At least, officially.

Ford wasn’t some rising Hollywood star at the time. The 82-year-old was a self-taught carpenter who took acting gigs whenever they came up. He had landed small roles in films like The Conversation (1974), but nothing had put him on the map. Then came Star Wars. Lucas needed actors to read lines opposite auditioning hopefuls for Han, Luke, and Leia. And who did he call? Ford. Not to audition—just to help.

But here’s where things got interesting. As Ford delivered line after line, Lucas started to realize something. He wasn’t just good. He was better than the guys actually auditioning. The more Ford bantered, the more obvious it became. This wasn’t just some stand-in; this was Han Solo. Lucas broke his own rule and gave him the part. Just like that, Ford went from part-time carpenter to intergalactic smuggler.

It wasn’t a huge payday. Ford only made $10,000 for A New Hope. But it was the smartest gamble of his career.Han Solo made Ford a superstar, and fans never let go. He owned the role in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, then returned decades later in The Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker.

And neither did Lucas. The two continued their partnership with Indiana Jones. With Lucas producing and Steven Spielberg directing, Ford became the stuff of legends. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) kicked off a billion-dollar franchise. Even in his 80s, he wrapped up filming Indiana Jones 5, keeping his legacy alive.

So, how did Ford become Han Solo? By sheer talent, a little luck, and a lot of undeniable swagger.

