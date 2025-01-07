Yes, think back to her royal spark with Robert Schwartzman in The Princess Diaries or her steamy bond with Jake Gyllenhaal in Love & Other Drugs. But those sizzling connections didn’t come without a price. In a recent interview with V Magazine, Anne Hathaway opened up about the awkward—and borderline “gross”—experience of chemistry reads early in her career.

“Back in the 2000s, it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry,” Hathaway revealed. “I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today, and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’” Spoiler: She wasn’t.

Hathaway didn’t mince words about how uncomfortable she felt during those “tests.” At the time, the industry was far less conscious of boundaries, and young actors often found themselves stuck between compliance and fear of losing their jobs. “I thought it sounded gross,” she admitted. “But I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult.’ So I just pretended I was excited and got on with it.”

The actress clarified that no one intentionally set out to harm her. “It wasn’t a power play. It was just a very different time, and now we know better.”

Fast forward to Hathaway’s current role as producer of The Idea of You, and it’s clear things have changed. In the Amazon film, Hathaway plays Soléne Marchand, a single mother who falls for boy band singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) after meeting at Coachella. For this project, Hathaway ensured chemistry-building didn’t come at the expense of comfort.

“We had met a number of young men already,” she said, but Galitzine was the clear standout. “I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part. I thought, He is it.”

Rather than a kiss-heavy chemistry read, Hathaway and the creative team asked auditioning actors to bring a song Hayes might use to get Soléne dancing. Galitzine chose an Alabama Shakes tune, and it was game over. “I heard Brittany [Howard]’s voice and just started smiling. Nick saw me smile, so he relaxed, and we just started dancing. Nobody was showing off. Nobody was trying to get the gig. We were just in a space dancing.”

For Hathaway, these moments of respect and creative collaboration represent the growth she wished for as a young actor. Her ability to spot talent—without awkward antics—only added to Galitzine’s charm. “He’s just fun to be around,” she said. “He’s charmed this entire room.”

Hathaway’s throwback tale of how not to audition highlights just how far Hollywood has come. And with projects like The Idea of You, it’s clear she’s helping set a new standard for fostering chemistry—sans the unnecessary smooches.

