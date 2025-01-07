Did Demi Moore Ignore Kylie Jenner At The Golden Globes 2025? Daughter Tallulah Comes To Rescue After Netizens Call The Snub "Brutal"

The Golden Globes 2025 took place on Sunday, and it was filled with excitement. One of the biggest highlights of the ceremony was Demi Moore lifting the Golden Globe for her film The Substance and her speech. However, the seasoned actress is going viral for another reason: her awkward interaction with Kylie Jenner, who was there with Timothee Chalamet. The netizens have mixed reactions to it, and to know more, keep scrolling.

For the unversed, Demi won her first award for acting in her career of over 45 years. She was nominated alongside Amy Adams, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Zendaya for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film category. In her critically acclaimed film The Substance, Moore portrays an aging TV fitness instructor who signs up for a mysterious medical regime promising to create a perfect version of herself.

After winning the Golden Globe 2025 Award, Demi Moore was seen hugging Elle Fanning at the latter’s table. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were also seated at that table. A video went viral showing Jenner congratulating Moore, but the latter seemingly ignored her and kept talking with Elle. The clip soon went viral on social media, and netizens gave their reactions to it.

Some of the users called out Demi for her allegedly rude behavior, while others defended her, probably out of hatred for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Here’s how the netizens reacted to the viral clip.

One user wrote, “If everyone would do what Demi Moore did, then maybe just maybe the Kardashian & Jenner clan might finally just go away…yet somehow, I doubt it.”

Another questioned, “Why are people so mean to Kylie??? She doesn’t deserve that.”

Followed by one saying, “kylie looks so out of place.”

One user quipped, “This was definitely a ‘no thank you’ moment.”

“Getting ignored by demi would have tears running down my thighs,” stated one netizen.

One defending Demi Moore said, “i think demi was just trying to make the rounds as quickly as possible. she’s campaigning for future roles as any good actor/businessman should!.”

Another called out The Substance star and said, “That’s rude.”

One user stated, “Ohhh it’s rude.”

Followed by one saying, “Brutal.”

And, “It’s indeed Rude behaviour by Demi.”

Check out the video here:

the way demi ignored her, oh pic.twitter.com/MRMLta9yWP — mary (@margotrobbiev) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis defended her mother and revealed what actually happened then. Tallulah took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hi @everyone but really, press, NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD. We spent New Year’s with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers.”

She added, “There was no snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her, she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally, just it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments.”

The Golden Globes 2025 is available to watch on the Lionsgate Play app.

