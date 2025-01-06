Golden Globes 2025: The much-awaited 82nd Golden Globes Awards Ceremony finally took place on Sunday, and it was full of glamor. It was a neck-to-neck fight, but the most deservings took home the awards, and the others have our hearts. Do you know who else stole the hearts of the people? The adorable couples, including Timothee Chalamet-Kylie Jenner and the newly engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Check out the top three couples who stole the thunder at the Golden Globes 2025.

The Substance star Demi Moore, a veteran Hollywood star, is going viral on social media for her amazing acceptance speech. She won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked indeed established that it was ‘popular’ as the film won the Best Motion Picture Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, trumping the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, which have collected more than $1 billion worldwide.

The personal or, instead, the love lives of Hollywood celebs have always been of prime interest to their fans and social media as a whole. The couples also showcase PDA on the red carpet hogging up the limelight and giving us adorable moments besides being focused on the winners. All these moments make the ceremonies special and memorable. Similarly, there were couples who made our hearts flutter with their gestures at the Golden Globes 2025 Award ceremony.

Three couples who went viral on social media –

1. Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco

The Single Soon crooner is a hot topic in the media, and she grabbed attention after her engagement with music producer Benny Blanco. The couple got engaged in December last year. The couple made us swoon with their PDA at the Golden Globes 2025 as Benny showered shoulder kisses on Selena during Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue. They looked stunning in their attires. She sported a blue-colored custom Prada off-the-shoulder gown while her partner complimented her in a white textured suit featuring a boucle-like texture and a lace mock turtleneck.

Her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short joined the fun as he jokingly tried to steal her engagement ring.

Martin Short jokingly tried to steal Selena Gomez’s engagement ring at the #GoldenGlobes . 😂 pic.twitter.com/6lAWObliu1 — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) January 6, 2025

Here are some of the sweet moments of the couple from the award night –

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous with her fiancée🥹 pic.twitter.com/0rUIqAJe1B — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) January 6, 2025

BRIDE & GROOM-TO-BE THINGS 😍 LOOK: Newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco step out at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes red carpet together. The songstress is up for two nominations for her roles in “Emilia Pérez” and “Only Murders in the Building.” | 📷: Screengrab from… pic.twitter.com/TZYOfSGhp3 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 6, 2025

It’s only PDA in the building for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the #GoldenGlobes! 😘 See all the pics from inside 🔗: https://t.co/MkeNZVe4bM pic.twitter.com/RUyEQ5NAO9 — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 6, 2025

“Selena Gomez is a double nominee and here with her fiancé, Benny Blanco is also here thanks to a genie that granted his wish” – Nikki Glaser at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vRuy3rDzN6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

2. Timothee Chalamet-Kylie Jenner

Now, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were together at last year’s Golden Globe Award ceremony as well. It seems their love for each other has grown, and the couple is steadily moving in their relationship. They also contributed some sweet moments and were enough to go viral for their subtle PDA at the Golden Globes 2025. Timothee and Kylie were on a date night as they were caught kissing.

Kylie looked like a dazzling dream in a molten silver backless gown with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Her A-list partner wore a black sequin Celine Homme suit with a blue dotted silk scarf around the neck.

Check out their pictures and video here:

Kylie Jenner taking a photo of Timothée Chalamet at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/04DibZpJZu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2025

The #GoldenGlobes have ended but there’s more Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet content to be had. ❤️ #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/Wqwqn3NXAv — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2025

the way kylie jenner looks at timothee chalamet 😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/LXsfvbTpj2 — sam (@strwberrygirl) January 6, 2025

3. Leighton Meester-Adam Brody

The oldest couple on the list has been together for over a decade, but their love for each other is still fresh, and they indeed know how to keep the spark alive. Adam and Leighton are both established in showbiz, and they reportedly resist working together. But their fans cannot resist their adorability on camera from the red carpet of Golden Globes 2025. We caution you not to go further if you are single, as they will make you go awww!

Leighton Meester enjoys watching her hubby, Adam Brody’s, acting work. 🥹 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DWGufkC6V0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2025

oh to be leighton meester being led by the hand through a crowd by adam brody #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5Si4SgS3YZ — rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) January 6, 2025

Adam Brody wore a green tailored suit with black lapels, while Leighton Meester wore a yellow gown from Versace.

In addition to them, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard showcased their subtle PDA and were among the power couples to grace the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2025. The award ceremony is available to watch on Lionsgate Play.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Zendaya Sparks Engagement Rumors With Tom Holland At The Golden Globes: A $200K Lavish Ring & Tiny ‘T’ Tattoo, Tomdaya Wedding On The Cards Soon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News