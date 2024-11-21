The ice queen herself, Kristen Bell, spilled some tea on how she approached the ‘s*x talk’ with her daughters. And it’s safe to say it was fantastic stuff.

On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she shared about their unconventional parenting style — something other parents might not want to do. Bell takes a decidedly different approach when it comes to teaching their daughter—Delta and Lincoln—about s*x.

Instead of the classic “birds and the bees” spiel, Bell empowers her little girls by framing s*x as a woman’s choice—rather than the traditional male-centric narrative. She explains, “The woman puts the man’s p*nis in her v*gina.” It’s a subtle but powerful shift.

Bell’s husband, Shepard, couldn’t help but gush about his wife’s ingenious method. “Love that!” he exclaimed, clearly impressed. Bell and Shepard have been pretty open about their parenting journey. The duo often share hilarious anecdotes on their respective podcasts — be it potty training mishaps or the challenges of co-parenting.

Rachel Bilson, a guest on the podcast, shared her own experiences. Nilsson revealed that her mom was a s*x expert and that she’d prepared her well. She admitted feeling a tad overwhelmed when her daughter started asking questions about where babies come from.

“The other day in the car, she was like, ‘Mom, where do babies come from?’ I was like, aw, f*ck. She’s like, ‘I know it’s like a dad and a mom…’ She’s only six, so I couldn’t talk about a p*nis entering a woman’s v*gina. I could, but you’re six, and that’s probably horrifying,” Bilson confessed.

Shepard chimed in, “You can’t even get to the ejaculation part before they’re so bored. They hear ‘p*nis’ and ‘v*gina,’ it sounds too scientific, and they’re out.”

While Bell and Shepard’s approach might not be for everyone, they’re committed to raising their daughters to be confident, informed, and empowered.

