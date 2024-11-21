Chris Hemsworth isn’t just the mighty Thor—he’s the guy you’d want on your trip if you’re looking for enjoyable, unfiltered adventures. This guy makes vacations look like epic adventures and his social media is the travel diary we all wish we had. Now, if you thought his Thor role was the only thing making headlines, think again—because Hemsworth once tried to kiss a cow during a trip to India. Yeah, you read that right, and it went viral.

In 2016, Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were in India long before he shot Extraction. They were documenting their time there on Instagram, but one particular moment had the internet moving—Chris was trying to lock lips with a cow. The picture? Absolutely priceless. Chris, shirtless, leaning in for a kiss with the cow, captioned, “Give us a kiss gorgeous.” And boom—instant viral gold.

This wasn’t his first time in India, though. Fans know that India holds a special place in Chris’ heart. His trip for Extraction only solidified that connection. But before all that, in 2016, it was all about the Hemsworths living it up. Riding motorcycles, exploring the Himalayas, and just having a blast.

Elsa shared a pic of the two riding a Royal Enfield with a caption that screamed adventure: “Relax love, this won’t hurt a bit! #India #adventure #royalenfield #love #fun.” And they were soaking in everything—meeting locals, diving into the culture, and having those moments that make travel unforgettable.

One of the highlights was spending time with Tibetan nomads in the Himalayas, which Chris called “one of the most memorable experiences” of his life.

And, oh, in the midst of all this, Chris was gearing up for Thor: Love and Thunder—the movie that had Marvel fans counting down the days. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie promised another insane chapter in the MCU, with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale joining the fun.

So, while Chris Hemsworth is saving worlds in the MCU, his real-world adventures—from kissing cows to chilling with nomads—make him a legend.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Better Man Based On Robbie Williams’ Life? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News