Chris Evans is Always Open to Pursuing A Career In Politics

Captain America might trade his shield for a soapbox someday. Yep, Chris Evans, the Marvel star and America’s unofficial boyfriend, once revealed he wouldn’t rule out running for political office. “I would never say never,” he said, hinting casually about his long-term plans.

Inspired by his uncle Mike Capuano (a former US representative from Massachusetts), Evans has toyed with the idea of stepping into politics. “I’m so proud of my uncle and anyone who dedicates themselves to helping the progression of society,” he said, calling public service both noble and challenging. But he’s fully aware of the grit it takes. “Washington is a tough place. I have my opinions, and maybe later in life, I might get up on a soapbox,” he added. Talk about a superhero arc, huh?

Before he even considers campaigning, Evans flexes his civic muscles with A Starting Point. The website, launched as a bipartisan project, aims to simplify political conversations. Evans describes it as “a one-stop shop for digestible information from people who know best.”

His pitch? Get senators and representatives to share one-minute explanations about their stances on critical issues. He called it a way to “galvanize” supporters and maybe even change some minds. Optimistic? Sure. Ambitious? Absolutely. Isn’t that what Captain America’s all about?

In 2020, Evans even sent a video to members of Congress introducing A Starting Point. CNN got hold of it, and soon after, he confirmed the project on Twitter. While critics raised eyebrows about giving politicians yet another platform, Evans’ effort to make politics more accessible earned some applause.

But don’t expect campaign rallies anytime soon. Right now, Evans is all about the creative grind. He made his directorial debut with Before We Go, a romantic drama in which he starred opposite Alice Eve. “I’d wanted to direct for a long time,” he shared, admitting it was risky without formal training. Spoiler alert: It paid off.

While Evans is sticking to Hollywood for now, the idea of him taking on Washington feels… intriguing. Imagine Captain America fighting for actual policies instead of fictional battles. He’s got the charm, the grit, and, clearly, the vision.

So, will we see Chris Evans on a ballot one day? Never say never, folks. If anyone can pull off a superhero-to-politician transformation, it’s him.

