Chris Hemsworth, the mighty Thor, and his wife Elsa Pataky live the ultimate laid-back life in Byron Bay, including sharing their bedroom with a pet snake. And not just any snake, but a slithery, wriggly ball python. Who knew the God of Thunder was into reptiles, right?

In 2015, Chris and Elsa ditched the LA lights for rural Australia’s calm, breezy vibes, swapping red carpets for horse stalls. It wasn’t just a “let’s get away” move but the start of a new life. In an interview, Elsa admitted she loves the wild side of things. “I don’t mind the wild… I love it!” she said, practically excitedly about her pet snake. “It’s so exciting.” I mean, what better way to embrace the wild than by having a snake living right there in your bedroom? Elsa doesn’t bat an eye at the whole thing: “People don’t know me in that way because they see you all dressed up… but when I feel my most happy is when I’m the total opposite.”

Elsa’s living her best barefoot and snake-friendly life. At the same time, some might be throwing on their heels and hitting up Hollywood parties, Elsa’s kicking back with horses, doing farm chores, and getting her hands dirty. “I can’t wait to take off my heels and fancy dresses and enjoy nature,” she shared. Who wouldn’t want to trade in a designer dress for quality time with horses and snakes?

And speaking of those snakes—this isn’t just some wild snake encounter. Elsa’s Instagram featured a baby python that her boys, Tristan and Sasha, found. “Boys found a baby python today. Hopefully, when it grows up, we’ll still be friends,” she posted. The Hemsworth kids casually hang with their new reptilian pal in the pictures like it’s no big deal. Tristan and Sasha give it all the love, petting the snake as it slinks across their wooden floor. India Rose, their fearless older sister, even lets the python coiled around her arm. Just another day in the Hemsworth household!

For snake enthusiasts (or Marvel fans, let’s be honest), it’s a non-venomous ball python, though it could grow up to 1.5 meters long. And no, the Hemsworth kids aren’t afraid of this one—they’re practically bonding with it! Fans on social media couldn’t resist comparing the snake to its most famous onscreen relative. “It’s Loki disguised as a snake,” one fan joked, clearly referencing Chris’s Marvel nemesis. Another added, “Like father like sons… Thor loves snakes, too.” If the snake wore a helmet, we might have our next villain in the Thor franchise.

But the snake isn’t the only headline-maker in the Hemsworth family right now. In true Hemsworth fashion, things got a little more dramatic when Chris’s brother, Liam, moved in with them after his split from Miley Cyrus. The family is used to being in the spotlight, but they’ve found a perfect balance of down-to-earth vibes and full-on celebrity chaos. Ultimately, it’s all about enjoying the simple things—like pet snakes and barefoot farm days. Who wouldn’t want to hang out with Thor and his fearless family on a random Tuesday?

