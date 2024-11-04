Transformers One is not lost in the crowd of multiple releases despite underperforming at the box office. It has crossed a notable mark at the worldwide box office. However, the other animated feature, The Wild Robot, has completely overshadowed the Josh Cooley-helmed sci-fi flick. Scroll below for more.

The film is inspired by Hasbro’s Transformers toy line and is the second animated movie after the 1986 animated movie. It features an ensemble voice cast led by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Despite having a great rating on Totten Tomatoes, the movie is underperforming. It was given 89% by the critics on Tomatometer and 98% by the audience on Popcornmeter.

Critics say, “Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise.” Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the movie collected a modest $1.8 million on its seventh weekend, a 50% drop from last weekend. It played across over 70 markets and reached a $69.2 million international cume on its 7th weekend.

Transformers One has collected $58.6 million at the box office in North America so far. The film was made on a budget of $75 million and has collected 70.4% more than its making cost. Adding the film’s international cume to its domestic cume, the movie stands at a $127.8 million global cume. It aims to earn between $130 million and $140 million in its global run.

More about Transformers One –

It is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as arch-enemies. But they were once friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. The movie also had an underwhelming debut weekend at the box office in North America, collecting $24.61 million in the US.

Transformers One by Josh Cooley was released in the theatres on September 20.

