Chris Hemsworth starrer animated sci-fi movie Transformers One’s report card based on its debut weekend collections globally is here. It is, however, not so overwhelming as one would expect. Although the movie is part of a popular film series, the buzz and hype around it is a bit of a letdown. Find out how much the film has earned on its debut.

This is the second animated movie in the franchise, and the first one came out over three decades ago. It was based on the Transformers television series. The film was directed and co-produced by Nelson Shin. The live-action franchise was kickstarted by Michael Bay, and the first movie in the series was released in 2007, starring Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox in leading roles. The series has seven movies, and the latest animated one is a spin-off and a prequel.

Josh Cooley, best known for directing Toy Story 4, directed the film. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Transformers One’s overseas collection on its first weekend was pretty disappointing. The report revealed that Chris Hemsworth’s animated feature grossed only $14 million at the international box office on its five-day opening. The film was released in over 51 places.

Transformers One came in the second spot at the North American box office and was beaten by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It collected $24.6 million, as per the trade analyst’s latest report. Allied to the international cume, the film’s global collection only stands at $38.6 million on its opening weekend. It had a budget of around $75 million.

Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson’s animated feature has yet to be released in China. It is one of the biggest film markets globally, and a lot of the global collection depends on the Chinese market. For example, Alien: Romulus collected much from China, boosting its global numbers.

Josh Cooley helmed Transformers One, which tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron and was released on September 20 in the United States. The fans are getting insight into their relationship and are set on Cybertron.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

