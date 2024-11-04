Naomi Scott, the sensational pop star in Smile 2, is in no mood to stop minting numbers at the box office. It has finally crossed the first major milestone worldwide. The film is up against several other equally appreciative films, and its biggest competitor is Terrier 3, which is also in the horror genre. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie sees the return of Officer Joel, who was cursed by the Smile entity in the previous film. It has been portrayed by Kyle Gallner. Scott’s portrayal of the pop star Skye Riley has been widely appreciated, and there have been several posts about her being one of the most accurate fictional pop stars.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Smile 2 collected a solid $8.7 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. It only dipped 30.4% from last weekend. It reached the 57.1 million cume overseas. It played across over 67 markets. The movie also benefitted from Halloween in the United States, as per the report. It has been pushed to #3 at the domestic box office chart behind Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot.

At the North American box office, the R-rated movie collected a strong $6.8 million on its third weekend, dipping only 28.8% from the last weekend. The sequel crossed the $50 million mark and has reached a $52.7 million cume in the US. It is reportedly eyeing a $60 million to $70 million run in North America. The domestic cume is allied to the $57.1 million overseas cume, and the sequel has reached a $109.8 million cume worldwide.

Smile 2 had a reported budget of $28 million and has raked in 3.9 times, which is almost 4 times the making cost. The movie is reportedly coming on the OTT platforms as PVOD from November 19.

The movie, led by Naomi Scott, was released in the theatres on October 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

