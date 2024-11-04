Tom Hardy’s film Venom: The Last Dance is performing better than Joker 2. It has crossed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. The movie is being loved in foreign regions, especially in China. The film had an estimated budget of $120 million and has recovered that amount. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom 3 is Kelly Marcel’s directorial debut. She was also associated with the previous two films. This movie focused on Eddie and Venom’s relationship and foreshadowed their separation to some extent. It is potentially the last movie in the franchise and might have the worst collection in the trilogy.

Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance continues to rule at #1 in the domestic box office chart after grossing a solid $26.1 million on its second weekend. However, it also experienced a drop of 48.8% from the previous weekend, when it opened in cinemas. The film has hit a $90 million cume at the North American box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it eyes a $140 million to $150 million run in the United States.

Meanwhile, Venom 3 has crossed the $300 million mark globally after surpassing the $200 million milestone at the international box office. The trade analyst revealed that Tom Hardy’s action-packed comic book movie grossed a strong $68.4 million on its second weekend in over 70 markets.

Venom: The Last Dance has hit a $227.1 million cume at the overseas box office, and adding the $90 million US cume to it, its worldwide cume stands at $317.1 million. It was made on a budget of $120 million and has collected 164.25% more than its production budget. The movie is reportedly eyeing a $480 million—$500 million global run.

Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

