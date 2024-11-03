Venom: The Last Dance continues its stronghold in China and has now achieved an amazing feat. In just 11 days, the film has surpassed the billion-dollar movie Deadpool & Wolverine’s entire run in China and Aquaman 2’s run. It will also pass No Time To Die’s collection. Scroll below for the deets.

Deadpool 3 was released earlier this year, while Aquaman 2 was released last year. The Marvel movie is the second highest-grossing movie of the year and the 20th highest-grossing movie of all time. Aquaman 2 earned more than double of what it collected at the US box office. The film was already shrouded in controversies, and people wanted the studio to fire Amber Heard from the second installment.

Venom: The Last Dance has been at the top position almost since its release in China. It has swiftly surpassing other comic book movies and other Hollywood films to become the 13th highest-grossing Hollywood movie post-COVID. Venom 3 has collected a strong $7 million over 100K screenings on its second Saturday, registering the second biggest second Saturday post-COVID for comic book movies. It is only under Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3‘s $8.9 million.

Venom 3 saw a 49.6% drop from last Saturday and has hit a $66.3 million cume in China. It has surpassed Despicable Me 4’s $59.4 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $60.6 million, Oppenheimer’s $63.3 million, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s $64.6 million, and No Time To Die’s $65.1 million. It is the second highest-grossing comic book movie and 13th highest-grossing Hollywood overall post-COVID.

Venom: The Last Dance collected $425K in pre-sales for the second Sunday when it will play over 101K screenings. The movie is eyeing $14 million and $17 million on its second three-day weekend.

At the North American box office, Venom 3 has collected $70.59 million so far, and the overseas cume stands at $123.39 million. The film has collected $193.98 million worldwide so far and counting. It was made on a reported budget between $110 million and $120 million.

Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

