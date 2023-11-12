“The Marvels” – a sequel to “Captain Marvel,” picks up the MCU timeline straight after “Ms. Marvel.” The film is also expected to touch base with the multiverse narrative unfolding in “Loki.”

MCU has had an impressive track record at the box office for years — with “Avengers: Endgame”, “Infinity War”, and “Spiderman: No Way Home” being some of the highest-grossing films of all time for the studio. There, however, has been a decline in Marvel’s box office success with the beginning of Phase 4 and Phase 5.

The latest instance is “Eternals” from Phase 4, released in 2021 — which debuted with an opening weekend of only $71 million against a $200 million budget. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ however, has been an exception and has managed to rake in over $845 million at the worldwide box office this year.

“The Marvels,” stands as MCU’s latest venture. It’s the third movie in Phase 5 and boasts a female-led cast comprising Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris among others. The film has managed to rake in $6.6 million at the Thursday previews but that isn’t looking too strong. How much will it make during its theatrical run? Let’s find out what the industry experts are saying and compare that against Marvel’s other Phase 5 films. (Source: The Numbers)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first movie that marked the start of Phase 5 was a sequel to “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was released on February 6, 2023.

It is centered around Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (played by Evangeline Lilly) as they get sucked into the quantum realm with Hope’s parents and Scott’s estranged daughter. The film follows the group as they try to escape the realm and come across the new MCU villain, Kang the Conqueror (aka He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors).

“Quantumania” had a good domestic opening weekend. The film managed to rake in about $463 million at the global box office with a budget of $200 million. While that’s not exactly a bad number, it’s certainly a laid-back reception of an MCU film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The second movie of Phase 5 — “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — was released on May 5, 2023. In terms of box office performance, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is the most successful movie of Phase 5 so far.

It stars Chris Prat as Peter Quill as he tries to get over the loss of his lover Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The movie also explores more themes surrounding Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper). Nebula, Groot, Drax, and Mantis played by Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Pom Klementieff, respectively, reprise their roles in the movie. The movie also introduces and explores the new character Adam Warlock, son of high priestess Ayesha.

The film made $358 million at the domestic box office and its lifetime global gross now stands at $845 million — against a production budget of $250 million.

The Marvels

There has been a lot of speculation about the potential box office performance of “The Marvels”. Some anticipate it to be one of the lowest box office openings in the entire MCU.

Variety reports that “The Marvels” is projected to generate only about $60 million – $65 million during its opening weekend in the US. “The Marvels” has a production budget of $274 million and should be able to earn a global bow of about $140 million. When compared to its prequel, “Captain Marvel,” which brought in $20 million in Thursday previews — it serves as a loud cry that the MCU has taken a hit post ”Avengers: Endgame.”

“The Marvels” is now streaming in theaters all over the world. Read our review of the Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris starrer here. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on “The Marvels” box office.

