There is so much chatter around the new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the studio is shaping the new Avengers movies, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While there are many questions attached to the projects, the biggest is as to who will lead the troops in the absence of father figures like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. While the studio shapes the answer, they already once had a plan in place for the trinity that shattered.

If you aren’t in sync, till Avengers: Endgame, the MCU was mainly led by the trinity, including Iron Man, who died while defeating Thanos, Captain America, who aged when he went back in time to return the infinity stones, and Thor who seems to be on a break right now. So, the studio has thought of three new leaders.

Now, a report suggests that Kevin Feige has thought of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Late Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to form the trinity and replace the last three leaders in the upcoming Avengers movies. But we can’t see it happening now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comic Book Movie report, a book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, author Joanna Robinson talks about this plan that could have replaced Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man with Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. “[Chadwick Boseman] told me the story about how on the set of Endgame, he and Brie Larson and Tom Holland sat around and talked about how they were the future of Marvel and how exciting that was for them.”

“[Then] you look at the breakdown between the Sony-Marvel deal over Spider-Man, you look at Chad Boseman passing away, and you look at Brie Larson either not being a great fit or just, you know, being damaged by toxic fandom. So many factors came into play that sort of knocked their plan out [from] under them.”

Maybe Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death led to the change in plans, or else the studio couldn’t see a strong future for this idea. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Is Creating Chaos On Al Pacino’s Modi Sets By Partying At Expense Of Work? Insider Slams Rumors: “He Has Moved On From A Massive Media Assault…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News