Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and entertainment. His unique blend of hip-hop and R&B, along with his introspective lyrics and smooth delivery, has earned him a massive global following.

The rapper recently released his much-awaited album For all the Dogs after teasing it for nearly three months. As songs from the album are making the headlines, the rapper’s 6-year-old son has released his debut single and it has become talk of the town. Scroll down to know more.

On Sunday night, Drake turned to Instagram to announce that his son, Adonis Graham, has just dropped his inaugural single, featuring a cameo appearance by Toronto Raptors rookie, Gradey Dick. He wrote, “Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” along with a clip of the track.

“My Man Freestyle,” with Adonis credited as a writer with producer Lil Esso, starts with a chorus. “Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man/ My, my, my, my man,” Adonis says. He then describes a day leading up to a game, “I was waiting for this moment to arrive/ I was driving in the car and I smash my car/ I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad/ I’m going to my house, seeing my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball.”

Both the Raptors newcomer, Gradey Dick, and Drake make brief appearances in the video. In one shot, Drake, Adonis, and Gradey are seated in front of a backdrop reminiscent of the ones used in post-game press conferences by sports teams. Interestingly, as of this writing, the song has already reached 9.2 Million views so far on the clip shared on Instagram.

A user wrote, “The dunks have to reflex your body 😂 love it ❤️🔥, while another user wrote, “better than my xxl freestyle😂😂😂🔥🔥”. A third user commented, “My Man Freestyle already double platinum💿 in the skreets.” A fourth user called Drake’s son, “Young legend” while DJ Khalid dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

