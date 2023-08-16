Drake Says "I Can't Talk About T*tties Tonight", Urging Fans To Be Respectful In Concert & Not Throw Bras On Stage As His 5-Year-Old Son Attends It

During a performance at his Los Angeles arena concert, rapper Drake asked the crowd to keep things respectful as his five-year-old son was at the show for the first time.

Performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ 2023 tour with 21 Savage, Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham – asked the crowd not to chuck bras on the stage.

Drake informed the crowd that his son Adonis Graham is attending the concert.

In fan-captured video footage, Drake is seen telling the crowd: “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about t—ies tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time.”

“So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” he added as the audience erupted in cheers once they heard Adonis was in the crowd. “Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.”

This is not the first time that the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper has spoken about lingerie on stage during his It’s All a Blur Tour, People magazine reported.

Earlier, during the Montreal stop of the tour, which kicked off in early July in Chicago, the Canadian artiste joked that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bra on stage.

“I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” Drake said in a video captured by fans. “But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s—.”

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn’t see no bras tonight,” the rapper continued.

Undergarments getting tossed on stage have become a frequent facet of his shows since then, as other viral videos have shown.

In July, Drake became the latest artiste to have an object thrown at them after he was hit by a phone during his tour’s kick-off gig in Chicago.

