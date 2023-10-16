While Johnny Depp has moved away from the headlines surrounding his legal battle with the popular tabloid and former wife Amber Heard, he is back at re-establishing himself as a professional. But that doesn’t mean he is not in news, because that now seems impossible as everything the Hollywood star will do going forward will have eyeballs following him. While his recent music gigs did have some controversy going hand in hand, he is now in the director’s chair as we speak for Modi. But it seems like some heat has reached that chair, too.

For the unversed, Johnny is trying his hands at direction yet again 25 years after The Brave (1997), which did not manage to impress the critics then. He now directs Modi, a biopic of Italian Artist Amedeo Modigliani starring Riccardo Scamarcio as the titular character alongside legendary Al Pacino. Reports had that Depp’s movie set is chaotic, and the reason is the actor-director.

But it turns out that the rumors have now been shunned by a source close to the development. As per the latest report, Johnny Depp is creating no chaos on the sets of Modi and is only working hard to make a good film and bounce back to his A-game. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Reports had said that Johnny Depp’s Modi set wasn’t sailing smoothly. It was being said that Depp is partying hard at the expense of work. Now a source, as per Express, from the set has slammed the rumor. “Johnny always looks after the cast and crew and treats people with kindness. There were weeks of very long night shoots; 12-14 hours. He works diligently, both on the script and on the very long days, and seems very passionate in bringing his visions to life,” said the source.

The source added, “He (Johnny Depp) has moved on from a massive media assault that would have devastated anyone, but he showed incredible bravery and resilience. I absolutely admire his perseverance. I think it’s time for people to get on with their lives. He is working hard, enjoying life, and deserves to reclaim his narrative as a film director, actor, and the brilliant visionary that he is.”

While this is one source shutting down another, only Johnny Depp’s direct clarification can make things clear. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

