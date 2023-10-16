Jada Pinkett Smith says that Red Table Talk will return in 2024.

The 52-year-old star confirmed that she would be reviving the talk show with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne ‘Gammy’ Banfield-Norris after the series was cancelled by Facebook Watch earlier this year.

Responding to a fan’s question during a livestream event on Saturday (14.10.23), Jada Pinkett Smith said: “The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year.”

The ‘Gotham’ actress explained that the show could not return beforehand as she has been occupied by work on her tell-all memoir ‘Worthy’ while Willow has been busy with her music career.

Jada Pinkett Smith explained to Good Housekeeping and TalkShopLive: “We could not do The Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey.”

Jada – who recently revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for the past seven years – also discussed how the inspiration for her book came when she was in a “dark place” in terms of her mental health.

She explained: “I just remember being in some of the darkest places and just feeling like nobody saw me.

“And there is nothing more lonely than not having anybody around you than can relate or see you.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Gammy apologised for failing to notice her daughter’s inner turmoil.

She said: “I have to tell you how much I love you. I just have to apologise to you again for not even seeing some of these moments when you were in such a state of depression and me not even understanding that.”

