Johnny Depp has been under the spotlight for a very long time now. While his personal life, which included legal battles for the past couple of years ending with him winning a defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, was the center of attraction, his past co-stars talking about him is also the kind of content that the audience has been consuming. Very few have bad things to say about the time they have spent with Depp on the sets, but it turns out his Nightmare On Elm Street co-star has a very surprising update to offer.

A very young Johnny, with his charm, starred in 1984’s Nightmare On Elm Street as Glen Lantz. The movie was a Horror Thriller directed by Wes Craven. The movie did manage to impress many back in the day, and the intense part that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had to play was also appreciated by many.

But now, as we sit almost four decades from the release of Nightmare On Elm Street, Heather Langenamp has decided to reveal something very surprising. She has now said that Johnny Depp felt tortured by the character he played in the movie back in the day, and she even though he will not continue acting after that. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, talking about Johnny Depp, Heather Langenamp said, “I could not tell if he liked acting or not because he seemed kinda tortured by it, the pressure of… I know that he really worked hard to be Glen. He worked very hard on this part. So I couldn’t tell if he was enjoying himself, frankly, because he was always so dedicated and serious. We all joked around and cracked smiles and stuff.

She added, “He was a musician, he was a guitar player in a band, I thought, ‘Oh, he’s just going to go back to that.’ … I thought, ‘He’ll give this up. This won’t keep him satisfied or fulfilled.’ If you’re a great musician, you’re not going to turn it all in for acting.”

