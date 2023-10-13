Angelina Jolie had a troublesome childhood, mainly due to her parents’ separation in 1976. She lived with her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who left her successful acting career to take care of her kids. While the Maleficent actress did not share the best bond with her father, Jon Voight, her mum supported some of her reckless behavior. One such example was her live-in relationship at the age of 14. Scroll below for more details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Angie was bullied during her school days. She was skinny and wore glasses and braces, because of which her other kids often mocked her. Her weak financial status was yet another reason she couldn’t fit in.

At the age of 14, Angelina Jolie turned rebellious as a result of all the daunting experiences she had been through. Considering her reckless behavior, Marcheline Bertrand had to allow her daughter’s then-boyfriend to move in with them.

In a 2003 interview with Cosmopolitan, Angelina Jolie confessed, “My mother is so caring and nurturing, and the choices she made for me were not irresponsible. When I was 14, I was either going to be reckless on the streets with my boyfriend, or he was going to be with me in my bedroom with my mom in the next room because I was going to have a boyfriend. She made the choice, and because of it, I continued to go to school every morning and explored my first relationship in a safe way… it kept me out of trouble.”

Angelina would also engage in ‘knife-play’ with her boyfriend because the “s*x and the emotions” didn’t feel enough. The duo was once covered in blood after they cut each other during one such intimate activity. The relationship reportedly ended when she was 16.

Angelina Jolie has had three unsuccessful marriages – Jonny Lee Miller (1996-2000), Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2006) and Brad Pitt (2014-2019).

