Angelina Jolie, hands down, is one of the s*xiest women alive, and Jolie from the 90s and early 2000s is a different kind of beauty. She has been pretty open about her s*x life, and her video of PDA with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton went viral, where they revealed having s*x in the car. But as soon as the couple parted ways, Thornton’s alleged remarks on Jolie were pretty harsh.

Jolie and Billy’s relationship had a lot of heat and passion, and it was clear to many, but that soon fazed out, and the actress found love in Brad Pitt. For the unversed, they married in 2000 and were together until 2003 before splitting up. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Recently, we came across an old video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton where she could be seen smothering him with her kisses, but how things changed once they parted ways. It seemed that Billy’s feelings for the actress turned bitter as he once cryptically compared the actress with an inanimate object that left her fans infuriated and upset over his remarks. As per a report on Evening Standard, the actor/director voted the Maleficent actress the world’s s*xiest woman, and within a year, he turned so bitter towards her.

As per the report, he cryptically compared having s*x with Angelina Jolie to doing it with a piece of furniture. He did not mention her name in an interview with Esquire when he said, “Sometimes with the model, the actress or the s*xiest person in the world, it may literally be like ****ing the couch.” It wasn’t hard for the tabloids and the fans to decipher who he was talking about.

The director reportedly never cleared out the controversy, which further solidified that the dig was only at his then-ex Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile, after being together for over a decade, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016 and are currently busy in their individual lives.

