Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s most successful and talented actresses, known globally for her ethereal beauty. The actress was formerly married to Brad Pitt, and the ex-couple was once the most talked about celebrity in Tinseltown. Today, we bring you a photo dump of young Angelina where she’s breaking all barriers of beauty and sizzling in a sensational bold photoshoot; looking at her, we can only say ‘Mother was Mothering’ back then, too. Scroll below to take a look!

Jolie enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. She’s not very active on the platform but often speaks out for women’s and children’s empowerment across the globe. She’s known for her brilliant acting skills and impeccable taste in fashion and philanthropic work.

Fubiz, in 2017, took to its X account, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a photo dump of Angelina Jolie’s monochrome pictures. The pictures are from when Jolie was just 15 years old and look breathtakingly beautiful.

In the first photo, Angelina Jolie donned a bandeau top and showcased her busty assets through her outfit, followed by a picture in a dress that came with a plunging neckline. It’s unreal how the Maleficent actress hasn’t changed a bit and has maintained her petite stature over the years.

In the last picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black bodycon off-shoulder dress and poses, looking right through our hearts for the camera.

Take a look at her photos below:

First Photoshoot of Angelina Jolie When She Was 15 Years Old https://t.co/uJD45Rie7i pic.twitter.com/nCapfeoFg0 — Fubiz (@fubiz) March 21, 2017

Angelina Jolie is truly aging like a fine wine, and we love how she has been vocal about her natural beauty with her fans!

She’s currently involved in a legal custody battle for her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt and is often spotted in New York with her kids. Brangelina’s kids are all grown up and have taken over the best genes from their superstar mum and dad!

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Harry Potter Fame Emma Watson Shares Her Favorite Lip Color & It’s Worth Only $20 – It’s The Most Beautiful Nude Shade That Your Vanity Needs RN!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News