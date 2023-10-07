The fashion landscape is ever-changing, but some things will never go out of style. We cannot stress enough how much we are in love with the slip dress trend that has been right there since the ’90s and continues to take the fashion world by storm in the present set-up as well.

A good slip dress can give you all the easy breezy feels while maintaining the dignity of dressing up. Wonderfully versatile and extremely stylish, the slip dresses are often donned by Hollywood hotties, from Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeny, especially for a date night.

So, in case you are on the lookout for some much-needed inspo for a slip dress that is a low effort but can make you look high maintenance, scroll below!

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is a true blue fashion icon we stan! Her minimal aesthetic sense is now being embraced by all the fashionistas out there, and every look is ooh-la-la-la. For a date night, Mrs. Bieber’s halter gown in a low, backless cut with a major thigh-high side slit in a gorgeous shade of petal pink will make you glow.

Selena Gomez

Rare beauty Selena Gomez can make casuals look chic, but something about her in slip dresses makes us instantly feel weak on the knees. For those who do not like to think beyond black, this v-shaped plunging neckline slip dress with a thigh-high slit will serve the best.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney takes her fashion outings very seriously and is mostly dressed to the nines. The Euphoria star once stepped out in a silky white slipdress by Miu Miu, leaving her powder-blue bra exposed, and finished the look with white platform heels. If you are someone who got it and wants to flaunt it, go for this risque slip dress, because what’s fashion without a little chaos anyway?

Emrata

Emrata can even make pajamas look hot, and slip dresses just seem to be her thang. The stunning model was once out and about in town in a s*xy brown slip dress with a side thigh-high slit, looking like a million dollar while making the onlookers drool over her envious hourglass figure. Add the jewelry and get set, it’s a date night.

Gigi Hadid

This Gigi Hadid dress is internet famous and for all the right reasons. The Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue asymmetrical dress is also a celeb favorite worn by Kate Moss and Priyanka Chopra. Need we talk more about this dress for you to add it to the cart?

Which of the five looks shared above did you like the most? Let us know.

For more fun fashion inspo, stay tuned to Koimoi.

